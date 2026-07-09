An AI With No Body Just Landed a Movie Deal
Tilly Norwood is entirely AI generated and is about to headline her first feature film. Particle6, the London studio that created her, announced “Misaligned” on Monday (July 6)—a comedy-drama in which Norwood plays an AI being with no body, no childhood and no lived experience of her own, but access to everyone else’s, Variety reported. The studio is calling it a hybrid production, with traditional directors, writers and editors working alongside AI specialists. Hollywood is calling it something else.