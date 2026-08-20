Ant International Recruits Banking Giants for Updated AI Model

Ant International says several of the world’s biggest banks are using its new AI model.

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The Singapore-based FinTech giant’s Falcon Time-Series Transformer (TST) 2.0 artificial intelligence (AI) model, announced Wednesday (Aug. 19) is designed to provide more accurate forecasting in real-world foreign exchange (FX) risk management of cross-border payments.

“While large language models excel at learning relationships in text, TST models are especially critical in finance and payments, where liquidity needs, foreign-exchange movements, and transaction flows can shift rapidly,” Ant said in a news release.

“The financial information consists of continuously changing numerical data — transaction amounts, account balances, settlement flows, and currency positions. For a global payment institution, these forecasts directly impact capital efficiency.”

The value of AI prediction, the company added, comes from not only receiving more accurate calculations but in helping businesses recognize when they need funds, how much they need and in which currencies.

Banks using the new tool include Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, the release said. Beyond FX, Ant says it plans to expand the model to additional industry applications, like demand forecasting for supply chain management for eCommerce platforms, and predictive operations management for the aviation sector.

“For us, the value of AI is not simply achieving a better forecasting score, but turning that predictive intelligence into real decisions—how much liquidity to prepare, how to manage FX exposure, and how to allocate capital more efficiently,” said Jiang-Ming Yang, Ant International’s chief innovation officer.

“FalconTST 2.0 is an important step toward making predictive AI a foundational capability for global businesses, across payments, accounts and broader financial services.”

In related news, PYMNTS wrote Thursday (Aug. 20) about new research showing where AI seems to be scaling fastest.

According to data from the August 2026 edition of PYMNTS Intelligence’s Enterprise AI Benchmark Report, broad or embedded deployment of new AI tools has already become the norm in data and technology.

The research found 95% financial services firms operating at this deeper level of adoption, alongside 84% of healthcare firms and 81% of media firms. Scaling is lower in other industries: 63% of healthcare firms and just 43% of media firms.

“The numbers point to an emerging enterprise AI reality: companies are not necessarily scaling AI wherever the technology seems most promising,” the report said. “They are scaling it where the operating environment makes AI easiest to govern, evaluate and improve.”