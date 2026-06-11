Anthropic’s 30-Day Data Policy Exposes Enterprise AI Governance Gaps

Highlights
Unlike traditional software, AI systems generate complex data trails across prompts, outputs, logs, metadata and multiple vendors, making it difficult for enterprises to track where data goes, how long it is retained and who is responsible for it.
Microsoft’s decision to restrict employee use of Anthropic’s latest model while reviewing the policy underscores how AI procurement decisions are increasingly driven by new considerations.
As AI becomes embedded in financial, legal and operational workflows, companies are demanding greater transparency around retention periods, deletion rights, auditability, portability and contractual accountability from AI vendors.
Artificial intelligence has transformed everything about enterprise software. That’s not hyperbole.