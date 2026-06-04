Telecom’s 5G Hangover Mirrors the Modernization Fatigue Facing CFOs

Highlights
Telecom operators are pushing for a more disciplined 6G rollout after 5G delivered rising complexity and infrastructure costs without clear financial returns.
The industry’s concerns mirror enterprise modernization struggles across payments, ERP and ISO 20022 projects, where transformation often creates years of operational overlap and delayed efficiency gains.
CFOs increasingly want modernization focused on interoperability, lower risk and measurable outcomes, not large-scale reinvention for its own sake.
The telecom industry is trying to stop 5G’s rollout history from repeating itself with 6G’s coming launch.