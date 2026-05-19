The B2B Payments Status Quo Works. That May Be the Problem.

The main obstacle to adoption is integration, with seamless ERP and treasury connectivity determining how quickly real-time rails scale.

Companies using real-time payment rails report stronger performance across every major metric, with RTP and FedNow users rating ROI up to 21 points higher than nonusers.

Most businesses say their AP systems work fine, but that comfort may be obscuring inefficiencies in cash flow management, reconciliation and supplier relationships.

Broken systems don’t exist for long in corporate payments. But legacy, “good enough” processes do.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Traditional payment rails like credit cards, checks, ACH transfers and wires continue to dominate corporate finance departments because they are familiar, already integrated into existing systems and operationally predictable.

Data in the report “Ready and Willing: B2B Payments Are Headed for Real-Time Rails. Here’s How They’re Getting There,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and The Clearing House, finds that 94% of businesses pay suppliers on time, 86% say their accounts payable operations are efficient and 82% report strong visibility into cash flow.

But beneath that satisfaction lies a more revealing pattern. Companies using real-time payment rails consistently report materially better outcomes across nearly every operational metric that matters, from liquidity management and reconciliation to supplier relationships and strategic flexibility.

The issue is no longer whether the current system works. It is whether corporate payment systems that are merely good enough are increasingly slowing down firms that are looking for something that’s a little better.

Real-Time Payments Deliver More Than Speed

If invoices are being settled and suppliers are satisfied, many executives see little urgency to overhaul the plumbing behind the process. And that approach is not necessarily irrational. Businesses optimize for operational continuity as much as innovation. Payment systems are deeply embedded within enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, treasury workflows and reconciliation systems. Replacing or modifying those systems carries risk, expense and organizational friction.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Still, that sentiment increasingly resembles the logic that once protected paper invoicing, on-premise software and manual procurement systems. Functional does not necessarily mean optimal.

Across 20 separate business capabilities measured in the report, firms consistently rated real-time payment methods superior to non-instant alternatives. Eighty-five percent cited faster access to funds for suppliers, 82% pointed to faster transaction processing and 81% highlighted the ability to send payments on demand.

Real-time settlement allows finance teams to operate with near-live visibility into liquidity positions rather than relying on batch-based approximations tied to banking windows and settlement delays. That shift changes treasury management fundamentally. Instead of padding timelines for uncertainty, businesses can synchronize outgoing payments with actual liquidity needs and supplier obligations in near real time.

The most telling finding may be how dramatically perceptions shift after adoption. Businesses that had not used RTP® Network or FedNow® Service assigned both systems modest ROI scores of roughly 52 out of 100. But companies with direct experience using the rails rated them 19 to 21 points higher.

Read the report: Ready and Willing: B2B Payments Are Headed for Real-Time Rails. Here’s How They’re Getting There

Integration Is the Real Bottleneck

If the benefits are so clear, why does adoption remain relatively limited? It has little to do with distrust in the rails themselves, the report found.

Instead, the central challenge is integration. Across nearly every revenue segment surveyed, businesses identified ERP, treasury and accounting system integration as both the biggest obstacle to adoption and the most important improvement needed for future payment performance.

That is why ISO 20022 messaging standards matter so deeply to the evolution of real-time payments. The standard allows richer payment data and cleaner integration into ERP environments, enabling automated reconciliation and more sophisticated treasury workflows.

The adoption curve already reflects this reality. Larger firms with more complex treasury operations and greater integration resources are moving fastest. Among companies generating more than $25 million annually, RTP Network adoption reaches 17%, compared to just 3% among firms earning between $1 million and $5 million.

The momentum appears to be building. Fifty-three percent of businesses surveyed said they plan to adopt the RTP Network within two years, including nearly three in 10 planning adoption within six months.

As real-time payment infrastructure matures, companies that adopt early gain operational advantages that compound quietly over time: tighter liquidity management, improved supplier leverage, faster revenue recognition and reduced administrative friction. These are incremental efficiencies individually, but collectively they reshape working capital performance and organizational agility.