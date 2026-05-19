The B2B Payments Status Quo Works. That May Be the Problem.

Highlights
Most businesses say their AP systems work fine, but that comfort may be obscuring inefficiencies in cash flow management, reconciliation and supplier relationships.
Companies using real-time payment rails report stronger performance across every major metric, with RTP and FedNow users rating ROI up to 21 points higher than nonusers.
The main obstacle to adoption is integration, with seamless ERP and treasury connectivity determining how quickly real-time rails scale.
Broken systems don’t exist for long in corporate payments. But legacy, “good enough” processes do.