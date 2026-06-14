Anthropic Suspends Mythos Access Following Government Security Concerns

Anthropic has disabled some access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models.

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The move came Friday (June 12) in response to a U.S. government export control directive which cited unspecified “national security authorities,” the company wrote in its announcement. It added that the directive called on Anthropic to suspend access to those models by “any foreign national,” whether within or outside the U.S., Anthropic employees included.

“Our understanding is that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or ‘jailbreaking’ Fable 5,” the company said.

“We reviewed a demonstration of this specific technique being used to identify a small number of previously known, minor vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities all appear relatively simple, and we have found that other publicly available models are able to discover them as well without requiring a bypass.”

Although it is complying with the government directive, Anthropic said it disagrees with the contention that a “narrow potential jailbreak” justified recalling a model that it had deployed to hundreds of millions of users.

“If this standard was applied across the industry, we believe it would essentially halt all new model deployments for all frontier model providers,” the company added.

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Meanwhile, a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that the government’s move was prompted by conversations between Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and U.S. officials.

“As a leading cloud provider that serves a large number of private and public sector customers, it’s not uncommon for governments to seek our counsel on potential security risks,” an Amazon spokesman told WSJ. “When they occur, we don’t share the details of these discussions.”

This is not Anthropic’s first clash with the government, with the Defense Department declaring the company a supply chain risk earlier this year, which means companies that want to work with the military would be barred from doing business with the AI startup.

This followed pushback from Anthropic over the military’s use of its technology for mass domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons systems. Anthropic has sued the government to overturn the supply chain risk designation.

More recently, the startup called on world governments to address the risks posed by AI by securing the authority to prohibit dangerous deployments. Anthropic also said governments should prepare workers and the economy for the impact of AI and make sure that the financial benefits of the technology are widely shared.

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