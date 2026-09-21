Docusign Processes 1 Million Contracts a Day on Small AI Models

Highlights
Docusign reads more than 1 million contracts a day and found the frontier model bill was its biggest infrastructure line. Small task-specific models now do the work at 90% lower cost and 8 times the throughput.
The trick was matching the model to the job: cheap trained models handle routine extraction; the frontier model is saved for judgment calls and only the passages that matter get sent at all.
The new Iris assistant and agents, unveiled in May to automate contract work across sales, HR, procurement and legal, run on the data the small models extract first, so every agent inherits the lower bill.
Even digital signatures and contracts have a need for artificial intelligence these days.