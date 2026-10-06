How CFOs Are Building Approval Controls Finance Agents Can’t Break

Highlights
The biggest finance-agent risk isn’t hallucination, it’s authority. An AI that can create vendors, approve invoices and release payments can collapse decades of segregation-of-duties controls into a single attack surface.
Human approval is useless if the agent controls what happens afterward. CFOs are moving approval outside the AI itself, binding authorization to the exact amount, recipient and account so an agent cannot alter the transaction after approval.
The safest finance agent is one that can’t finish the job alone. The emerging rule for agentic finance is that no one should be able to request, approve and execute the movement of money.
The biggest financial risk from an artificial intelligence agent won’t come from it making numbers up. It will likely come from an agent that does exactly what it has permission to do.