Incore Bank’s AI Hits 99% Accuracy on KYC Checks
Know-your-customer (KYC) checks are expensive partly because a bank isn’t simply verifying an identity. Compliance teams have to collect information from documents, reconcile it across systems, investigate potential risk factors and build an auditable record explaining how they reached a decision. Incore Bank, a Swiss B2B transaction bank, is testing how much of that work artificial intelligence agents can do before a human needs to make the final call.