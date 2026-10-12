Mashreq’s AI Agents Cut Integration Time Up to 70%

Highlights
In an early pilot of IBM Bob, Mashreq cut integration design and troubleshooting time by up to 70%, turning two- to three-hour tasks into minutes.
A secure gateway built on Model Context Protocol (MCP) handles about 4,000 AI-agent requests a month across Mashreq’s banking, payments and enterprise systems.
Fifty-three percent of financial institutions call manual-intensive processes their biggest obstacle to real-time payments modernization, PYMNTS Intelligence found.
Every new payment rail, app feature or partner a bank adds has to be wired into the systems already running it. Most of that wiring is still done by hand, and so is the cleanup when a connection breaks.