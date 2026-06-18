PYMNTS Panel Concludes Credit Unions Face an AI Trust Test
Watch more: Virtual Roundtable With Jeremiah Lotz and Cheryl Middleton Jones of Velera and Cal Al-Dhubaib of Rubrik
Jeremiah Lotz is senior vice president, Enterprise Data and AI at Velera, where he leads enterprise data strategy and artificial intelligence initiatives.
Cheryl Middleton Jones is chief people officer at Velera, overseeing workforce strategy, organizational culture and employee experience.
Cal Al-Dhubaib is principal technologist at Rubrik, specializing in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and enterprise resilience.