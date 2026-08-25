SaaS Cashes In on Its Own Apocalypse

Highlights
AI is doing double duty for Atlassian, Datadog and ServiceNow, running leaner internally while selling as a product at the same time, one capability showing up twice on the balance sheet.
The numbers back it up. Rovo adopters grow annual recurring revenue more than twice as fast as non-adopters, ServiceNow’s AI contract value crossed $1 billion, and Datadog’s agentic tool calls grew 22-fold since the fourth quarter of 2025.
The extinction story got it backwards. Three major players are showing it can strengthen the business on both sides at once.
Artificial intelligence was supposed to shrink the software industry from both directions at once: fewer employees needed to run a SaaS company, and fewer customers willing to pay for one when they could build the tool themselves.