What Banks Can Do to Prepare for OCC Scrutiny of AI
Banks preparing for exams under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s new artificial intelligence framework can start by documenting what their AI tools are allowed to do, what customer data they can reach and who can shut them down. In a Tuesday (Nov. 17) analysis, Polsinelli attorney Alexander D. Boyd urged banks to review those controls alongside vendor contracts and incident response plans, particularly where AI agents can change account records or execute transactions.