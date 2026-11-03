Worldwide Express Unfreezes $10 Million With AWS AI Agents

Highlights
Worldwide Express, part of ShipStation Global with about $5 billion in systemwide revenue and more than 130,000 customers, cut its billing-exception backlog from $15 million to $4 million in six months, freeing about $10 million in cash, according to an AWS case study.
Three agents handle invoice matching, pricing variances and accessorial fees across more than 40 of its less-than-truckload carriers, closing roughly 10,000 exceptions a week with an error rate under 1%, the case study said.
PYMNTS Intelligence found that CFOs at mid-sized U.S. companies automate about 73% of accounts receivable processes and that 90% name integration complexity as the top barrier to automating the rest.
Worldwide Express works with more than 130,000 customers and more than 75 less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers, which fill a trailer with freight from several customers, AWS said in a case study published Oct. 30. Each carrier invoice is checked against the purchase order and the delivery record before the shipment is billed.