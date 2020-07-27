B2B Payments

The Invoice Lands In The Corporate Cyber Fraud Spotlight

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Although there are countless ways a cybercriminal can swindle funds from a company — either from the outside or within — it’s often the invoice at the center of the crime.

This week’s Data Digest looks at the latest in B2B payments fraud and the invoice’s role in supplier payment redirect scams, credential theft and more.

43 percent of employees admit to mistakes that have caused cybersecurity repercussions, a new study has found, according to OnRec reported. In a survey of 1,000 U.K. and U.S. professionals, Tessian found in its “The Psychology of Human Error” report that nearly half have been the cause of a cyber incident at their work. Although some of those mistakes can be things like sending an email to the wrong person, these errors can also expose their companies to the risk of fraud; 25 percent of survey respondents admitted to clicking a link in a phishing email, with professionals in the technology sector most likely to do so (with 47 percent admitting that this has happened). Forty-seven percent of respondents said the reason they fell for a phishing scam was simply because they were distracted. With employees reporting that they’re even more distracted at home, researchers warned that the expansion of the remote workforce could further widen the cyber fraud threat for companies.

66 percent of 2 million stolen usernames with the word “invoice” in them are the most commonly advertised on the black market, according to a new report from Digital Shadows, a press release stated. Researchers analyzed 2 million stolen usernames to explore how cybercriminals exploit the information and found that usernames with “invoice” are some of the most popular, while “partners” and “payments” were also terms found within usernames to be commonly advertised for sale. Although the release did not indicate why, the value of B2B invoice and payment scams continues to climb, making this strategy a popular one among cybercriminals.

$66,800 was swindled from a government entity in New Zealand following a cyberattack at one of its vendors, according to the New Zealand Herald. The Far North District Council said a cyberattack last December at one of its vendors led to an invoice redirect scam, in which cybercriminals infiltrated the vendor’s email server to send a message to the government requesting a change to the supplier’s bank account details. Reports said the government paid 100,600 New Zealand dollars ($66,800) into that account. Council Corporate Services General Manager Will Taylor said that the government was able to recover the funds after the supplier notified the parties involved and the bank reversed the payment.

$4.1 million in company funds were allegedly stolen in an invoice redirect scam, reports from Ireland’s Dublin Live said. Irish law enforcement reportedly arrested two men in connection to the case. Officials said the individuals convinced corporate professionals to change bank account details of a known supplier, causing accounts payable professionals to send payments to the wrong account for legitimate orders. The individuals are accused of participating in a global scam to direct funds into various bank accounts in other parts of Europe. Law enforcement officials said their investigation remains ongoing.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Congress Could Issue Antitrust Report Soon
7.7K
ANTITRUST

Congress Could Issue Report On Big Tech Antitrust By Late Summer

4.4K
Payments Innovation

2020: The Year Of Payments Flexibility

Innovative Models For Groceries, Payment Plans
2.2K
Today In Data

Innovative Business Models For Groceries, Payment Plans

Amazon-Walmart: Holiday Shapes Up To Be A Battle
2.1K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Whole Paycheck Tracker: Holiday Shapes Up To Be A Battle Royale

department store
1.6K
Retail

More Warnings Surface About Department Stores

Neiman Marcus To Close Store In NYC's Hudson Yards
1.6K
Retail

Neiman Marcus To Close Store In NYC’s Hudson Yards

National Drive-Thru Day Symbolizes COVID Summer
1.4K
Retail

‘National Drive-Thru Day’ Symbolizes The COVID Summer

1K+ Twitter Employees Could Hack Into Accounts
1.4K
Security & Fraud

Former Twitter Employees: More Than 1K Staffers, Contractors Could Have Hacked Accounts

Revolut
1.4K
Investments

FinTech Startup Revolut Raises $80M At $5.5B Valuation

Retailers Won't Turn Away Non-Masked Shoppers
1.4K
Retail

Retailers With Mask Requirements Won’t Turn Away Non-Compliant Shoppers

McDonald's To Make Face Coverings Mandatory
1.4K
Retail

McDonald’s To Make Face Coverings Mandatory For US Customers

digital payments
1.4K
Innovation

This Week In Payments: Accel’s Amit Jhawar On The Great Digital Shift

Instacart
1.3K
Security & Fraud

Instacart Blames Reused Passwords For Account Hacks

Open Banking, Synthetic ID Fraud, Supplemental Jobless Benefits Top This Week News
1.3K
The Weekender

Open Banking, Synthetic ID Fraud, Supplemental Jobless Benefits Top This Week’s News

Brooks Brothers Seeks Court Approval For $305M Stalking Horse Bid
1.3K
Retail

Brooks Brothers Seeks Court Approval For $305M Stalking Horse Bid