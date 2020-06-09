To connect modern accounting firms with small businesses, FreshBooks rolled out its FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program. The software firm said the initiative is inspired by a Collaborative Accounting approach that has accounting professionals and their small business clients working in connection as a team and sharing bookkeeping work, according to an announcement.

FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program members will get access to a community, customized training and education, innovative technology and tools, and dedicated support. The program will link members with clients of FreshBooks looking for reporting, analytics and business strategy coaching from a professional in the accounting field.

Members will also get special commission and discounts when they recommend the company to their small business customers.

“When small business owners can use technology they’re comfortable with, accounting professionals get timely data that allows them to provide so much more than bookkeeping or compliance support,” Twyla Verhelst, CPA and head of FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program, said in the announcement. “Small business owners benefit immensely when their accounting partners offer forward-looking analysis and advice. It sets the stage for success.”

The program will begin with a three-part webinar series that Verhelst will host called “The Future Is Collaborative.” Topics include “Building an Advisory-Based Practice,” “Curating Handcrafted Client Experiences” and “Cultivating Relationships with Creative Clients.”

FreshBooks, which says it’s the No. 2 small business accounting software in America, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Raleigh, North Carolina as well as Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company says it has paying clients in more than 100 nations.

In November, news surfaced that FreshBooks had integrated with JPMorgan Chase’s WePay to provide small businesses with next-day and same-day deposits.

FreshBooks Payments lets American customers with a Chase bank account access funds via WePay the same day a customer makes a payment. Those who don’t bank with Chase can access funds as fast as the next day.