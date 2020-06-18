B2B Payments

Greensill Says Big Firms Require $65B To Pay Suppliers Within 30 Days

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Greensill Says Big Cos. Require $65B To Pay Suppliers Within 30 Days

If payments were required within 30 days throughout the whole economy, financing company Greensill says large companies would need to quickly locate $65 billion in working capital. Kate Carnell, the small business ombudsman of Australia, however, called the remark “stupid” and noted “there would be a lot of businesses trading insolvent” if firms didn’t possess the necessary funds to remunerate suppliers on schedule, The Australian reported.

Creating a requirement for firms to give suppliers payments within 30 days is not feasible due to the working capital needed to make them, Greensill said in a meeting with the office of the small business ombudsman. The company, however, said it didn’t have an issue with the requirement of having payment times of 30 days to less sizable suppliers. However, the company claimed it wasn’t possible to roll out the policy throughout the wider market.

Representatives of the financing company indicated per the meeting minutes that “analysis suggests that moving to a 30-day payment term standard for DSO (days sales outstanding) and DPO (days payable outstanding) would require an additional $65bn working capital to cover that, which isn’t realistic. SMEs are a different ball game, but the rest of the market needs to work it out.”

A rise in late payers had caused Carnell to advise that the Morrison government put into law that companies have to pay smaller suppliers in 30 days. At the time, Carnell wrote in a LinkedIn post that her office saw a wave of big firms “using the COVID-19 outbreak as an excuse for poor payment times.”

Carnell wrote in the post, “Many small businesses have been forced to close their doors, and a lot may not survive the coming months, even with significant support from the government.” She continued, “That’s why it is more important than ever to ensure small businesses are paid on time.”

The official noted that the Supply Chain Financing Review points out that a number of renowned firms “have engaged in poor payment practices.”

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
3.2K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

McDonald's
3.1K
Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
3.0K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small

3.0K
Coronavirus

Airlines Are Using Frequent-Flyer Programs As Collateral For Loans To Stay Alive

What Sam’s Club Learned During Lockdown
2.9K
Retail

Sam’s Club COO: What We Learned During The Pandemic’s Lockdowns

Carrefour, Google Partner On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery
2.7K
Retail

Google, Carrefour Team On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery

2.7K
B2B Payments

Blockchain Makes Inroads Against Cross-Border Payments Friction

2.6K
B2B Payments

Goldman Sachs, GTreasury Partner To Streamline Global Payments

Square
2.5K
Loans

Square Capital Processed 76K PPP Loans Totaling $820M

2.5K
Digital Banking

Will Credit Sesame’s Digital Banking Push STACK Up?

2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Travelex Ditches Sale After Banks Reject Offers

2.3K
Personnel

Green Dot Bank Names Ex-H&R Block CEO As Its Chief

Chairish: High-End Home Décor Makes Comeback
2.3K
Merchant Innovation

How Chairish Helped Its Marketplace Sellers Stay Open — And Recover

live streaming retail
2.2K
Retail

Live Streaming Set For Huge 618 Festival In China

2.2K
VISA

Visa, CPI Card Group Launch Eco-Friendly Card