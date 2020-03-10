B2B Payments

Joust To Finance Users’ Outstanding SXSW Invoices

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Joust To Pay Users On Unpaid SXSW Invoices

Joust, a banking app in Austin, has announced it will pay users on their unpaid SXSW invoices to help them deal with the cancellation of the huge yearly festival, according to a release.

Joust, which was a finalist for the 2020 SXSW Innovation Awards, said it will offer any affected users zero payment processing fees on its FDIC-insured free bank account.

Joust is a banking app targeting freelancers and small businesses. SXSW was canceled on March 6 due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation,” a press release said.

“As recently as Wednesday (Feb. 4), Austin Public Health stated that ‘there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.’ However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the city of Austin’s decision. We are committed to doing our part to help protect our staff, attendees and fellow Austinites,” stated the release.

Thousands of businesses around the world have been affected by the cancellation. Many freelancers, self-employed workers and small businesses have been hit with a loss of income.

“We are a local Austin company, so we can see firsthand how the SXSW cancellation has affected our economy,” said Joust CEO Lamine Zarrad. “There are independent workers and small businesses that depend on the income brought in by this yearly event, and we want to help them.”

Joust will use its invoice factoring tool, PayArmour, to fund the invoices. Qualified users can submit invoices with the Joust app, select “get paid now” and receive payment.

Any person or business affected by the SXSW cancellation can use the offer code JOUST4ATX. The Joust Business Banking app is available on the Apple Store or the Google Play store.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.5K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
4.5K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

3.9K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
3.5K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
2.9K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
2.8K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
2.6K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
2.5K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.4K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.3K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.2K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.1K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
2.1K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency France, courts, Bitcoin, money, currency, cryptocurrency
2.0K
1
Bitcoin

French Court Says Bitcoin Is Money