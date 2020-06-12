B2B Payments

Mastercard Teams With Octet Europe For SMB Trade Technology

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mastercard Teams With Octet Europe For SME Trade Technology

To assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in expanding their operations, Mastercard and Octet Europe rolled out a new trade system throughout the European Economic Area (EEA). The Mastercard Trade Solution, which is fueled by Octet, helps firms trade domestically and internationally by allowing for safe payments, a credible value chain, streamlining of back office work and handling of cash flows per a Thursday (June 11) announcement.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to remaining the partner of choice for businesses of all sizes and to powering economies,” Milan Gauder, Mastercard Europe executive vice president of product and innovation, said in the announcement. He added that, working with Octet, the two companies would help SMBs “thrive in the global economy by unlocking their potential with flexibility, confidence and peace of mind.”

The business-to-business (B2B) trade network of Octet Europe, which is based on the cloud, reviews every firm in the system. Every company trading on the network is verified through know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), economic trade sanctions and counter-terrorism-financing procedures to decrease risk for all those on the network.

Additionally, the new trade platform lets SMBs make payments to suppliers and manage cash flows — as well as harness loyalty rewards and card perks. Those making a purchase through the platform can also decide to make a card payment, including in instances when the seller doesn’t process card payments. At the same time, suppliers can receive payments in their bank accounts whatever way the purchaser decides to make a payment.

In separate news, Mastercard said in September that it had become a part of the Marco Polo Network. The network, along with its over 25 member banks, seeks to harness a possibly $1.5 trillion international trade finance market per news at the time.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.6K
Gig Economy

New Report: Payments, Transparency Build Trust In The Gig Economy

4.6K
Investments

New Funding To Make DoorDash A $15B Company

uber-eats-delivery-hub-cloud-kitchen
3.9K
Delivery

Uber Eats Gets Out Of The Ghost Kitchen

3.4K
Digital-First Banking

Entersekt: The COVID-Led Future Of Digital Banking

Credorax, Samsung Team For Open Banking Offering
3.0K
B2B Payments

Credorax, Samsung To Introduce Blockchain-Based Open Banking

2.9K
Intelligence of Things

Tencent Plans Smart City The Size Of Midtown Manhattan

Retail Predictions Spur Alternative Scenarios
2.7K
Retail

Retail ‘Armageddon’ Predictions Spur Alternative Scenarios

2.7K
eCommerce

Snapchat Debuts New Developer Tools Including eCommerce

Amazon seller
2.7K
Amazon

Amazon, Goldman Sachs Launch SMB Credit Line

Omnichannel No Longer An Option For Retail
2.5K
Retail

Blackhawk CEO: How Digital Payments Will Drive New Retail Engagement Models – And Economics

2.3K
Coronavirus

NEW DATA: The Four Shopper Personas Driving The Digital Shift

2.2K
Restaurant innovation

How To Digitally Reinvent A Restaurant In Real Time

2.2K
Acquiring

Just Eat Takeaway.com To Buy Grubhub In $7.3 Billion Deal

ID Verification Challenges Of ‘Immunity Passports’
2.1K
Digital Identity

Navigating The ID Verification Challenges Of ‘Immunity Passports’

How Card Issuers Can Stay Competitive
2.1K
Payment Methods

How Card Issuers Can Stay Competitive In The Post-Pandemic World