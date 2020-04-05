B2B Payments

Nationwide Says Business Banking Plans No Longer Viable

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant.

British lender Nationwide Building Society has curbed its plan to begin a business banking venture, saying the coronavirus has made that field nonviable for the time being.

Nationwide’s decision represents a major shift in plans spurred by the pandemic that has infected and killed thousands worldwide and also upended the world economy, forcing businesses to close and laying off workers by the millions.

The lender said in a statement that the virus had “changed the medium-term interest rate landscape” and made it untenable for newcomers for now.

The idea for Nationwide to enter the business banking field was sparked a year ago when the lender achieved a grant from the Banking Competition Remedies (BCR) scheme that intends to level the playing field for underdogs trying to compete against much bigger and more established rivals.

Now, because of backing off from that plan, Nationwide will be out around 70 million pounds that it had invested into the concept. Employees who had been working on the idea will be shifted to other projects in the company, Nationwide said.

The lender will also be giving back the 50 million pound grant from the BCR fund, the statement said.

Metro Bank was the first lender to say it would return the 50 million BCR pounds, though Metro will still be trying to accomplish a fraction of its plans to work in the business banking field.

After the cancellations from Nationwide and Metro, BCR announced that it would let other institutions apply for the 100 million pounds returned by both institutions.

Meanwhile, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is readying a new program to give government financial aid to small businesses struggling because of the pandemic’s effects. The Corporate Finance Network, made up of accountants, has said as much as 18 percent of all small and medium-sized businesses will be at risk of completely collapsing because of the current fiscal state of the world with the pandemic.

In early March, Nationwide announced it was pushing the business banking initiative back to later in 2020 to focus on more testing for its mobile app.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

UK Expands Non-Payment Protection For Exporters UK Expands Non-Payment Protection For Exporters
7.4K
B2B Payments

UK Expands Non-Payment Protection For Exporters

Prime Day Prime Day
5.2K
Retail

Amazon To Postpone Prime Day Until At Least August

5.0K
Coronavirus

The Week In Payments: What The New Normal Will Look Like When It Comes

JPMorgan, one of the nation’s largest lenders, started accepting applications for loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday (April 3), according to Reuters. The news service said the announcement was posted on the bank’s website. This development is a change from JPMorgan’s previous note in an email on Thursday (April 2) that the bank would not be prepared to begin processing loans on Friday. One of the criteria for acceptance by the New York-based bank is that applicants must have been Chase business checking account customers since at least Feb. 15. In addition, they cannot have applied for a similar loan with another financial institution (FI) On Thursday, CNBC reported that Chase had told its customers they will likely be ready to accept loan applications on Friday (April 3). According to CNBC, the SMB lending program is a key part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law last week to help rescue an economy that has ground to halt due to the coronavirus. CNBC said the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is the key to rescuing an economy that has ground to halt coronavirus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that banks should start distributing $350 billion in loans just after midnight on Friday, and said the loans do not have to be paid back. In a recent survey, Main Street on Lockdown, PYMNTS reported on the urgency of getting the cash out the door and into the hands of struggling businesses. The survey of more than 200 small and mid-size businesses late last month revealed that there was only enough cash on hand to get through the next three weeks before reaching for personal credit lines or loans. JPMorgan, one of the nation’s largest lenders, started accepting applications for loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday (April 3), according to Reuters. The news service said the announcement was posted on the bank’s website. This development is a change from JPMorgan’s previous note in an email on Thursday (April 2) that the bank would not be prepared to begin processing loans on Friday. One of the criteria for acceptance by the New York-based bank is that applicants must have been Chase business checking account customers since at least Feb. 15. In addition, they cannot have applied for a similar loan with another financial institution (FI) On Thursday, CNBC reported that Chase had told its customers they will likely be ready to accept loan applications on Friday (April 3). According to CNBC, the SMB lending program is a key part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law last week to help rescue an economy that has ground to halt due to the coronavirus. CNBC said the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is the key to rescuing an economy that has ground to halt coronavirus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that banks should start distributing $350 billion in loans just after midnight on Friday, and said the loans do not have to be paid back. In a recent survey, Main Street on Lockdown, PYMNTS reported on the urgency of getting the cash out the door and into the hands of struggling businesses. The survey of more than 200 small and mid-size businesses late last month revealed that there was only enough cash on hand to get through the next three weeks before reaching for personal credit lines or loans.
3.5K
Loans

JPMorgan Now Taking Applications For Paycheck Protection Program

Japan yen coronavirus Japan yen coronavirus
3.4K
Coronavirus

Japan’s Stimulus Package To Offer Families Nearly $3K

tech startup tech startup
3.2K
Coronavirus

UK Tech Lobby Warns Coronavirus Could Wipe Out Startups

U.S. Small Business Administration U.S. Small Business Administration
3.2K
Coronavirus

FIS Connects With Lenders On COVID-19 Relief For Small Businesses

Why SMBs Can’t Wait Long For The SBA's PPP Why SMBs Can’t Wait Long For The SBA's PPP
3.2K
Loans

Why Main Street’s SMBs Can’t Wait (Much Longer) For The SBA’s PPP Cavalry

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
3.1K
Coronavirus

FinCEN Reminds FIs To Watch For Fraud During COVID-19 Crisis

Bed Bath & Beyond has asked a judge to force 1-800-Flowers to honor their agreement Bed Bath & Beyond has asked a judge to force 1-800-Flowers to honor their agreement
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Bed Bath & Beyond Takes 1-800-Flowers To Court To Preserve Sale

Etsy Provides Clues On March Retail Numbers Etsy Provides Clues On March Retail Numbers
2.7K
Retail

Etsy Provides Some Clues On March Retail Numbers

Bank Of America Boasts $22B In Bailout Loans Bank Of America Boasts $22B In Bailout Loans
2.7K
Coronavirus

Bank Of America Boasts $22B In Bailout Loans

Bank of America Bank of America
2.7K
Coronavirus

Bank Of America Can Now Accept Small Business Relief Applications

Digital Banking Harnesses Big Data Digital Banking Harnesses Big Data
2.6K
Data

Digital Banking Harnesses Big Data For Better In-Branch Experiences

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Speaker Nancy Pelosi
2.6K
Coronavirus

Pelosi Calls For More SMB Funding For COVID-19 Relief