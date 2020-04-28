B2B Payments

Newtek Small Business Finance Has Funded Over $500M For PPP

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Newtek is funding millions in PPP loans

Newtek announced on Monday (April 27) that its lender program, Newtek Small Business Finance (NSBF), has funded $518.2 million in loans for the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a press release.

The company estimated that this has been able to help 66,000 employees of borrowers from Newtek stay on the payroll.

The NSBF estimated it has another $24.9 million in PPP loans that will be funded later this week by the Small Business Administration (SBA), the release stated. That would bring the company’s total funding to $543.1 million from the first iteration of the PPP.

NSBF has funded around 90 percent to 95 percent of the loans which it received requests for, the company said in the release.

Barry Sloane, Newtek’s chairman, president and CEO, said he was “thrilled” the company was able to provide such vital funds.

Newtek isn’t done with the loans yet, it said in the release. NSBF has another $900 million in loans ready for use during the second $310 billion round of PPP funding passed last week by Congress. That would bring NSBF’s total loans to around $1.5 billion.

The company said in the release that it isn’t sure of the exact number of people that will be helped by these funds, but it estimates that as many as 130,000 employees of various borrowers could be retained on payroll as a result. The loans are aided by referrals and financing from Newtek partners Stifel Financial Corp. and UBS, among others, whom Sloane thanked for their contributions.

The original run of the PPP, passed in late March, was expended down to nothing by April 16, at which time many businesses had not been paid. The second round was passed last week. Due to complaints about publicly traded companies receiving money the first time, the guidelines will now be more stringent.

“It is unlikely that a public company with substantial market value and access to capital markets will be able to make the required certification in good faith, and such a company should be prepared to demonstrate to SBA, upon request, the basis for its certification,” the SBA said.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
13.0K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 And The Great Hospital Cash Crunch

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
9.6K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’

reopening sign reopening sign
6.1K
Retail

Generation House Arrest? Retailers Anticipate Reinvention And Reopening

Apple building Apple building
5.3K
Apple

Apple Stalls Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
5.2K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
3.5K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

3.5K
Coronavirus

Building Resilience For Financial Institutions

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard
3.3K
B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

2.8K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: DOJ Seizes COVID-19 Fraud Website As Owner Asks For Bitcoin; NYC Hospitals Use Blockchain For Supplies

How Robots Are Helping Doctors Make The Rounds How Robots Are Helping Doctors Make The Rounds
2.1K
Artificial Intelligence

‘Paging Dr. Spot’ – How Robots Are Helping Doctors Make The Rounds

fingerprint biometrics fingerprint biometrics
2.1K
Retail

Biometrics Changes Tempt eCommerce Companies As Fraud Defense

Paycheck Prevention Program, PPP, funding, bank of america, CEO, Brian Moynihan Paycheck Prevention Program, PPP, funding, bank of america, CEO, Brian Moynihan
2.0K
Loans

BoA CEO Says All PPP Applications Should Be Funded

Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid

digital banking connections digital banking connections
2.0K
Digital-First Banking

Digital-First Banking Has Connections