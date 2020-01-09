Partnership Innovates Transportation SCRM

Three companies — Columbia Capital, Greenspring Associates and DHL — are collaborating to acquire Riskpulse, with aims to amplify the business in association with Resilience360, Riskpulse announced on Thursday (Jan. 9).

Resilience360, incubated in DHL’s global Innovation Center, provides a continuous supply chain risk assessment and monitoring service. It’s now a stand-alone company, managed by holding company Rising Tide Digital and created by Columbia Capital to invest in disruptive supply chain technologies.

“Risk analytics is central to the creation of the predictive and prescriptive insights that will revolutionize supply chain management,” said John Siegel, managing partner at Columbia Capital. “Resilience360 and Riskpulse have unique and powerful capabilities to apply risk analytics to operational decision-making at the shipment and network level, both for supplier management and logistics optimization. We are also thrilled to have Greenspring join this venture, given the success of our past co-investments and their extensive network.”

Riskpulse works with shippers, carriers and distributors — as well as their customers — to boost on-time performance, and minimize extraneous freight costs and waste. Its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) systems help clients comprehend risk throughout their transportation networks.

“Since demonstrating that our predictive analytics can deliver provable ROI to some of the most innovative supply chain participants, Riskpulse has seen significant interest from the investment community,” said Simon Woods, CEO of Riskpulse. “Joining the Columbia-led platform creates the greatest value for our clients because, together with growth capital, Columbia, DHL and Greenspring bring a platform ready to scale globally with unique and valuable data assets.”

Initially, Resilience360 and Riskpulse will work autonomously, drawing on Rising Tide Digital’s organizational competencies. The companies will eventually evolve into one company.

Katja Busch, DHL’s chief commercial officer, said the joint effort will play a critical role in the “digitalization and reinvention of global supply chain management.”

“The combination and scaling of Riskpulse and Resilience360’s solutions are significant steps [toward] our most forward-thinking clients’ vision of risk analytics as a central and integrated component of supply chain decision-making processes,” added David Shillingford CEO of Rising Tide Digital.

Supply chain risk never sleeps, and as global expansion becomes a more viable option for growing enterprises, so does the prospect of heightened risk exposure.