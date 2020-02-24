B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.

Payment company PayPal is looking at small business credit as a new field of opportunity.

The company is championing a national digital framework in Australia that would speed up the processes used to verify customers.

In a submission to a senate inquiry into financial and regulatory technology, PayPal and other fintech companies recognized alternative business finance as a key strategy moving forward, according to the Sydney Morning Herald on Friday (Feb. 21).

PayPal’s Australian chief executive Neil Matthews said consumer and small business credit would be major opportunities for PayPal. The company offers businesses working capital so they can borrow funds at a percentage of their income and pay them back in increments, as they make sales through the platform, minus a set fee that is determined by the company’s sales history.

The company has now loaned more than $500 million to 7,000 Australian companies, officials said. And ongoing demand for that service means PayPal will keep offering it, the company said. Around 25,000 loans have been written to Australian businesses.

PayPal said in its senate submission that there were information asymmetries in the Australian system that made it difficult for young people and smaller businesses to access credit. That’s because most information about their financial histories was held by larger institutions.

But open banking is on the rise and has been touted as a way to make it easier for fintechs and other alternative institutions to compete. Matthews said the creation of a secure, government-issued identity framework would make it easier to get people verified and authenticated, which would in turn spur growth in Australia.

Other fintech operations like MYOB and Xero have indicated they want to swim in similar small business credit waters alongside PayPal. Both companies have said they also see the potential in the market. The shift also comes after Telstra and others have indicated that they’ll stop allowing supply chain finance offers that let businesses get paid faster for a price.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news
5.1K
B2B Payments

Cashplus Launches Payment Tracking For Its SMB Cards

NYC, taxis, yellow cabs, medallion, fraud, price inflation NYC, taxis, yellow cabs, medallion, fraud, price inflation
2.8K
Security & Fraud

NYC Taxi Commission Accused Of $810 Million Fraud

apple, apps, app store, competition, default settings, third-party apps, apple, apps, app store, competition, default settings, third-party apps,
2.0K
Apple

Apple Considers Letting Users Change Default Apps

samsung, vietnam, smartphones, components, china, coronavirus samsung, vietnam, smartphones, components, china, coronavirus
1.9K
International

Samsung Production Backlogged In Vietnam Due To Coronavirus

Supreme Oreo And Other Astonishing Food Commerce Supreme Oreo And Other Astonishing Food Commerce
1.7K
Retail

The Supreme Oreo And Other Astonishing Food Commerce

coronavirus coronavirus
1.6K
International

5G Network Rollout Delayed In China, Flights Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Lyft Buys Halo Cars In Advertising Play Lyft Buys Halo Cars In Advertising Play
1.5K
Acquiring

Lyft Buys Halo Cars In To Help Drivers Make Money Through Ads

krona krona
1.4K
B2B Payments

Sweden’s Central Bank Floats E-Krona As Digital Currency

Rent To Own, RTO, FTC, Settlement, Antitrust, Rent A Center, Aarons, Buddy's, Retail, News Rent To Own, RTO, FTC, Settlement, Antitrust, Rent A Center, Aarons, Buddy's, Retail, News
1.4K
ANTITRUST

Rent-To-Own Companies Settle Antitrust Case With FTC

1.4K
News

Delivery Wars, B2B Payments, Cereal Makers Top This Week’s News

Axiata Eyes Digital Banking License, Seeks Partnerships Axiata Eyes Digital Banking License, Seeks Partnerships
1.4K
Digital Banking

Telecom Axiata Seeks Partnership For Malaysian Digital Banking License

Closing The Last-Mile Gap In eCommerce Closing The Last-Mile Gap In eCommerce
1.4K
Retail

Closing eCommerce’s Last-Mile Gap

How LGBTQ-Focused Travel Platform misterb&b Protects Travelers And Builds Travel How LGBTQ-Focused Travel Platform misterb&b Protects Travelers And Builds Travel
1.3K
Gig Economy

How LGBTQ-Focused Travel Platform misterb&b Protects Travelers, Builds Travel

B2B Investors Reveal Their Appetite For ResTech B2B Investors Reveal Their Appetite For ResTech
1.3K
B2B Payments

B2B Investors Reveal Their Appetite For ResTech

Banana Republic Offers Same-Day Delivery Banana Republic Offers Same-Day Delivery
1.3K
Retail

Banana Republic Offers Same-Day Delivery, Powered By Postmates