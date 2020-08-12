B2B Payments

ShipStation, SAP Collab On ERP Software For SMBs In eCommerce

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
ShipStation, SAP Collab On ERP Software For SMBs

ShipStation, which works in eCommerce shipping, has collaborated with SAP to launch new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, according to a press release.

The software is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in eCommerce. The integration will add pre-packaged eCommerce solutions from a shared network of SAP and ShipStation resellers. The solution will consist of “Accounting, Banking & Financials, Inventory, Production & Distribution, Purchasing & Operations, Sales, Service, & Support, Asset Maintenance & Management and Analytics & Reporting,” according to the release.

ShipStation works with companies to solve shipping issues, including with importing orders and processing shipments. The press release stated SAP will help to provide a global centralized network to help with managing enterprise assets and processes. That includes for external vendors and partners, along with eCommerce apps, marketplaces, inventory, payments and shipping carriers.

The innovation will help companies scale their businesses better, the release stated.

In addition, there will be a wider network of certified consultants, integrators, resellers and add-on publishers from SAP for ShipStation customers to use.

Russell Griffin, vice president of Global Solutions Provider Partnerships at ShipStation, said the current payments landscape made it necessary for companies to be up to date with technology.

“With today’s rapidly evolving retail landscape, it’s critical for businesses to have a comprehensive view and understanding of all assets and processes now more than ever,” he said, according to the release.

Griffin’s statement was proven correct during the early stage of the pandemic when the economy shut down to help stave off the coronavirus. PYMNTS research found that seven out of every 10 SMBs added digital innovations to keep doing business, and even more tweaked operations to keep the lights on.

Steve Tait, head of SAP Business One in North America, said there were many benefits for companies with the new solution.

“The flexibility of ShipStation’s platform and the real-time process integration offered by SAP Business One allow [SMBs] to orchestrate all aspects of their business, enabling efficiency, profitable growth, and improved customer experience,” he said. “Now, [SMBs] can reduce the cost and time required to make their businesses run better.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments – August 2020 

The CFO’s Guide To Digitizing B2B Payments, a PYMNTS and Comdata collaboration, examines how companies are updating their AP approaches to protect their cash flows, support their vendors and enable their financial departments to operate remotely.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Uber CEO Calls On States For Gig Worker Benefits
3.5K
Gig Economy

Uber CEO Calls On States To Require Gig Worker Benefits

Jack Henry’s Payments Hub Connects 15 FIs To RTP
3.5K
Faster Payments

The Clearing House On The Race for Real-Time Payments In The US

3.3K
B2B Payments

Fed Moves Ahead With FedNow Despite Objections

Mercari Online Auction Mines Roots For Growth
3.3K
Commerce Connected

Mercari US CEO: Modernizing Marketplaces For The Casual Seller

Instacart
3.3K
Delivery

Instacart-Walmart Delivery Pact Heats Up Online Grocery Wars

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets
3.2K
Payment Methods

Payments Orchestration Is Opening New Markets

2.9K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Call For Reopening Stimulus Talks

2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea To Use Blockchain To Collect Highway Tolls; Polish Financial Watchdog Warns Of Fake Crypto Scams

Infermedica AI 93 Pct Accurate In IDing Illnesses
2.5K
Healthcare

How The Game Of 20 Questions Inspired The Tech To Help Doctors Digitally Triage Patients

White House
2.3K
Economy

White House Ready To Increase Amount Of New Stimulus

IPO
2.2K
International

Chinese Firms Scramble To Beat New US IPO Rules

2.2K
Disbursements

New Data: Receivers Value Instant Payouts Enough To Pay To Get Them

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers
2.2K
Innovation

Hotel Robots Become Frontline Workers As Pandemic Grinds On

2.1K
B2B Payments

Messaging Standards Bring Clarity To A Fragmented Payments Ecosystem

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements
2.0K
Today In Data

Digital Approaches To Commerce And Disbursements