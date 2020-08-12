ShipStation, SAP Collab On ERP Software For SMBs

ShipStation, which works in eCommerce shipping, has collaborated with SAP to launch new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, according to a press release.

The software is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in eCommerce. The integration will add pre-packaged eCommerce solutions from a shared network of SAP and ShipStation resellers. The solution will consist of “Accounting, Banking & Financials, Inventory, Production & Distribution, Purchasing & Operations, Sales, Service, & Support, Asset Maintenance & Management and Analytics & Reporting,” according to the release.

ShipStation works with companies to solve shipping issues, including with importing orders and processing shipments. The press release stated SAP will help to provide a global centralized network to help with managing enterprise assets and processes. That includes for external vendors and partners, along with eCommerce apps, marketplaces, inventory, payments and shipping carriers.

The innovation will help companies scale their businesses better, the release stated.

In addition, there will be a wider network of certified consultants, integrators, resellers and add-on publishers from SAP for ShipStation customers to use.

Russell Griffin, vice president of Global Solutions Provider Partnerships at ShipStation, said the current payments landscape made it necessary for companies to be up to date with technology.

“With today’s rapidly evolving retail landscape, it’s critical for businesses to have a comprehensive view and understanding of all assets and processes now more than ever,” he said, according to the release.

Griffin’s statement was proven correct during the early stage of the pandemic when the economy shut down to help stave off the coronavirus. PYMNTS research found that seven out of every 10 SMBs added digital innovations to keep doing business, and even more tweaked operations to keep the lights on.

Steve Tait, head of SAP Business One in North America, said there were many benefits for companies with the new solution.

“The flexibility of ShipStation’s platform and the real-time process integration offered by SAP Business One allow [SMBs] to orchestrate all aspects of their business, enabling efficiency, profitable growth, and improved customer experience,” he said. “Now, [SMBs] can reduce the cost and time required to make their businesses run better.”