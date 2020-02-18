B2B Payments

Singapore Firms Embrace Digital Tax Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
singapore, smart nation, check-free, digitalization, small businesses, SMB, SME, business taxes, b2b, news

With a goal of being check-free by 2025, Singapore said business taxpayers are using 20 percent fewer paper checks and embracing digital payments, according to reports on Monday (Feb. 17). The move away from paper checks aligns with Singapore’s Smart Nation agenda, a government initiative to harness tech-enabled solutions.

DBS Bank is collaborating with the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) to encourage businesses to use tax payment digitalization and collections via PayNow

IRAS launched PayNow to enable businesses to receive Wage Credit Scheme (WCS) payouts in March, which resulted in a drop in check volume by 20 percent. Prior to the use of PayNow, about 50 percent of WCS-eligible businesses — many being small businesses (SMBs) — chose to receive payments by check.

Singapore’s next tax payment digitalization step will target digitalizing stamp duty services.

“Implementing PayNow for the disbursement of the scheme’s payouts helps encourage businesses, many of which comprise [SMBs], to go checkless and transition [toward] digital payments. As part of IRAS’ digitalization drive, we are also working with DBS to expand the use of PayNow to more services for the convenience of businesses and individuals,” said Ang Sor Tjing, director of the IRAS revenue and payment management branch.

In the 2018 budget, WCS payouts were extended through 2020, and government co-funding was maintained at 20 percent. 

Abdul Raof Latiff, group head of digital and institutional banking group for DBS Bank, said that the people of Singapore have readily accepted digital transactions, and “it is critical to encourage [SMBs] to get on board the digital payments train, as they represent 99 percent of businesses locally.”

Latiff added that working in partnership with IRAS “is one of the key ways to encourage this shift,” with it being out in the forefront with electronic fund transfers, using “channels across [its] suite of services.”

The two are also collaborating to leverage DBS’ application programming interfaces (APIs) to digitalize the IRAS stamp duty services. Conveyancing stamp duty refers to taxes relating to the purchase of a property. Most people use checks for stamp duty services, and must wait for a check to clear before a stamp duty certificate can be released. 

With the DBS Direct Debit Authorisation (DDA) API, taxpayers can open a GIRO account online, which can be used to make stamp duty payments. Using the IRAS eStamping portal, users can get a stamp certificate instantly.

Last week, British bank Standard Chartered and payments firm Assembly Payments established a joint venture in Singapore to bring payment solutions to its $29 trillion global eCommerce market.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style? Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style?
2.4K
Retail

Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style?

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
2.2K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm

rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest
2.1K
Investments

Rakuten Dumps $1.4B In Tech Holdings, Including Pinterest Stake

Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company. Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company.
1.9K
Facebook

Zuckerberg Talks Guidelines For How To Regulate Facebook

Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca
1.9K
Retail

Hershey’s, Nestlé Supplier To Offer Mass Production Of 3D Printed Chocolate

bitcoin-singapore bitcoin-singapore
1.9K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Applies For Singapore Crypto License; CFTC Files Charges In Digital Ponzi Scheme

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news
1.8K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake In Kroger

australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news
1.7K
B2B Payments

Aussie Tax Office Reminds SMBs To Pay Debt

Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending
1.5K
Economy

Gov’t: US Manufacturing Spend Dips As US Consumer Spending Rises

FTC, federal trade commission, antitrust, investigation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft, big tech, acquisitions, FTC, federal trade commission, antitrust, investigation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft, big tech, acquisitions,
1.3K
Google

Google’s Waze Acquisition Likely Target Of FTC Scrutiny

digital banking digital banking
1.3K
Digital Banking

Creating LATAM’s Commerce ‘Digital Value Chain’

1.3K
Intelligence of Things

Cisco On The Future Of Safe And Smart Cities

EU, coronavirus, PMI, copper, federal reserve, interest rates, global, economy, news EU, coronavirus, PMI, copper, federal reserve, interest rates, global, economy, news
1.2K
International

EU Braces For Coronavirus’ Impact On PMI

1.2K
Retail

Tracksmith: Taking DTC Running From Heartbreak Hill To The Global Market

Masterclass Masterclass
1.2K
Credit Unions

The $500B Consumer Lifestyle Opportunity Credit Unions Are Missing