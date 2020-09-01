To continue simplifying how expanding companies handle their finances, accounts payable technology company Tipalti has unveiled three new partnerships. The partners include accounting services firm Burkland, cloud technology firm SCS Cloud and influencer marketing company Klear, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 1) announcement.

“We’re excited to be partnering with organizations like Burkland, Klear, and SCS Cloud to help further modernize their clients’ financial operations,” Tipalti CEO and Co-founder Chen Amit said in the announcement. “We look forward to working together with our partners to help organizations achieve best-in-class financial operations that enable efficiency, compliance and transparency as they scale.”

Burkland offers accountants, fractional chief financial officers (CFOs) and tax experts to burgeoning companies so they can turn their attention to expansion. These professionals provide advice to lessen the “growing pains” of a company and offer financial expertise to grow.

SCS Cloud, for its part, offers technologies and business intelligence tools that are based on the cloud. The company has a team of staff with expertise in customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and governance, risk and compliance technology programs and consulting. SCS Cloud and Tipalti both team with Net Suite.

In addition, Klear assists brands in creating, growing and keeping track of influencer campaigns. The company’s technology helps a portion of the biggest organizations around the world in addition to influencers globally, according to the announcement.

The news comes as Tipalti says it has made mass and automated payments easy for a number of digital video game clients. Among the clients are the livestreaming company DLive, game developer Holy Fire Games and eSports firm Gen.G.

"Success in the gaming ecosystem today is all about rewarding their international partners with consistent, reliable payments," Amit said in an announcement at the time.

In May, Tipalti unveiled three new strategic partnerships to keep modernizing finance procedures for mid-sized companies and upstarts. The partners include technology firm Myers-Holum, financial close management company FloQast and marketing platform firm Affise.