B2B Payments

UK FinTech Seeks License To Bank Crypto Firms

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
UK FinTech Seeks License To Bank Crypto Firms

London FinTech startup DAG Global is going after the first merchant bank license in the U.K. that serves cryptocurrency businesses, multiple reports indicated on Monday (Feb. 10).

Businesses managing cryptocurrencies have had a tough time maintaining relationships with legacy banks because of the perception that bitcoin-type transactions are connected to criminal behavior.

DAG Global submitted a banking application in May, but it never moved forward. The startup is reapplying in March in hopes that it can start offering bank accounts to crypto companies in 2021.

“It’s a lack of understanding and reputation risk that has kept others away – we think it can be a cleaner sector [than mainstream finance],” said Sean Kiernan, founder and chief executive of DAG.

Kiernan said that since its May application, DAG has had “constructive dialogue” with U.K. regulators, including the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). “Thus far, the regulators have not raised any red flags.”

Stephanie Ramezan, chief commercial officer at DAG, told Finance Magnates that the companies in the crypto space have reached out “because people are fed up with what they’re faced with to meet basic business banking needs at the moment.”

The FCA has expanded oversight of the crypto industry due to anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terror financing (CTF) procedures. The agency made it mandatory that all crypto firms must register.

The FCA awarded a payments license to London-based Clearbank and its partner BCB Group last month.

The PRA advised banks in 2018 to “act in a prudent manner” when it comes to crypto assets.

For a number of cryptocurrency companies, lack of access to capital is a problem, and these firms turn to “shadowy middlemen” to meet their financial needs. The cryptos have found no haven with banks in an environment where cryptos have been used for all manner of illicit activities.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Report: 

Individual gig workers can spend days — or even weeks — each year tracking down late payments for work sourced through online marketplaces. That’s why providing faster payouts is not just a perk, but a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. In the January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, head of product for travel platform kimkim, tells PYMNTS how the company wins the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries via faster payments.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Valentine's Day Valentine's Day
1.8K
Retail

Valentine’s Day, Pizza Rings And All The Ways (To Pay) To Say ‘I Love You’

ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil, ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil,
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Data Shows 41 Pct Hike In Ransomware Attacks In 2019

1.3K
SMBs

Data Shows Hiring Stalled At US Small Businesses In 2019

1.3K
Taxes

Amazon (And Others) Brace For India’s New eCommerce Tax

biometric artificial intelligence biometric artificial intelligence
1.2K
Authentication

Inside The Fight For Digital Driver’s Licenses

Cryptofraud surged over $4 billion in 2019. Cryptofraud surged over $4 billion in 2019.
1.2K
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Fraud Scores More Than $4B In 2019

bitcoin daily, coronavirus. insurance, processing, blockchain, Xiang Hu Bao, Ant Financial, Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific), news bitcoin daily, coronavirus. insurance, processing, blockchain, Xiang Hu Bao, Ant Financial, Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific), news
1.2K
Blockchain

Bitcoin Daily: Insurance Cos Use Blockchain To Fast-Track Virus Payments; Coronavirus Prompts Crypto Conference Delays

1.2K
VISA

Visa On Bringing More Female Founders Into The Reinvention Of Retail

pboc-coronavirus-re-lending pboc-coronavirus-re-lending
1.2K
International

China’s Central Bank To Start Re-Lending Funding To Fight Virus

China, U.S., Silicon valley, tech startups, Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, BAT, The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., CFIUS, startups, investments China, U.S., Silicon valley, tech startups, Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, BAT, The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., CFIUS, startups, investments
1.1K
Investments

Chinese Tech Investments In US Plummet

uber, co-founder, Travis Kalanick, investors, funding, 3D-printed hotel, Habitas, startup uber, co-founder, Travis Kalanick, investors, funding, 3D-printed hotel, Habitas, startup
1.1K
Investments

Uber Co-Founder Kalanick Supports Expansion Of 3D-printed Hotel

1.1K
Merchant Innovation

Reynolds CEO: Recreating Grocery’s Home Goods Aisle For The Millennial

amazon-flex-delivery-bots amazon-flex-delivery-bots
1.1K
Amazon Delivery

Flex Drivers Use Bots, Apps To Get Amazon Work

ASBFEO, Supply Chain Financing, Fairness, Australia, Kate Carnell, Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, ASBFEO, Supply Chain Financing, Fairness, Australia, Kate Carnell, Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman,
1.1K
International

ASBFEO Calls For Supply Chain Financing Fairness

conspiracy to commit wire fraud, MyPayrollHR, michael mann, associate, pleaded, guilty conspiracy to commit wire fraud, MyPayrollHR, michael mann, associate, pleaded, guilty
1.0K
B2B Payments

MN Man Admits Helping MyPayrollHR With NY Fraud