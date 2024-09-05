Jaggaer and Bottomline Partner on B2B Payments

Jaggaer and Bottomline have partnered to provide companies with more payment options for B2B transactions.

Bottomline’s Paymode business payment network and its Premium ACH offering, virtual card and other payment modalities will be integrated into Jaggaer’s B2B payment solution, Jaggaer Pay, the companies said in a Thursday (Sept. 5) press release.

“Expanding our natively integrated partner offerings to include best-in-class solutions like Paymode elevates the value of the entire Jaggaer One solution,” Dawn Andre, chief product officer at Jaggaer, said in the release. “Leveraging two of the industry’s most valuable procurement and payment solutions provides significant value to organizations looking to optimize their source-to-pay strategy.”

Jaggaer Pay helps accounts payable (AP) teams reduce the number of manual and repetitive tasks they must handle throughout the invoice lifecycle, streamline the payment process and enhance cash flow management, according to the release.

Paymode prevents fraud by validating suppliers; provides payers with maximum rebate opportunities by enabling them to use virtual cards and Premium ACH; and helps suppliers reduce the risk of financial fraud, enhance reporting and lower overall acceptance costs by accepting more payments digitally, the release said.

Adding Jaggaer as an embedded payments partner will help fuel the growth of the Paymode network beyond the 550,000 members it has today, Gunita Bindra, vice president of partnership strategy, Paymode at Bottomline, said in the release.

“Our embedded solution in Jaggaer Pay provides buyers and suppliers with a seamless experience that meets them where they are today and where they are headed in the future,” Bindra said. “It’s a secure way for businesses to automate their payables process and enhance their supplier relationships.”

In some other recently announced partnerships and product launches, Bottomline teamed up with Fifth Third Bank to help customers streamline their payment processes and enhance cash flow management and efficiencies, joined forces with Coupa to simplify digital payment processes for businesses, and expanded the availability of its legal bill review service for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers and corporate legal organizations.

Jaggaer was acquired in August by investment firm Vista Equity Partners. Jaggaer CEO Andy Hovancik said in an Aug. 13 press release that this move “underscores Jaggaer’s strong momentum and the compelling value our intelligent software delivers.”

