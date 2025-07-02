DASH and S4i Merge to Form Automation and Compliance Firm SMRTR

Accounts payable automation firm DASH and compliance solutions provider S4i Systems have agreed to merge.

The combination, announced in a Wednesday (July 2) news release, forms SMRTR, which offers automation and compliance services to manufacturing and food and beverage companies across North America.

“Our customers have consistently told us they want fewer vendors and more comprehensive solutions,” Susanne Moore, CEO of SMRTR, said in the release. “This merger allows us to deliver exactly that — a complete automation platform that addresses both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance from a single source. We’re bringing together decades of industry experience to solve problems that matter to our customers’ bottom line.”

According to the release, DASH was founded in 1998 and helps businesses automate accounts payable (AP) processes and manage documents more efficiently, focused chiefly on the manufacturing and distribution industries.

S4i, which was founded in 2022, specializes in automation solutions for the food and beverage sector industry, with compliance tools and supplier management platforms designed for industry-specific regulatory needs.

Writing about the accounts payable landscape earlier this year, PYMNTS noted that the sector was in the midst of a transformation due to artificial intelligence (AI).

“No longer a reactive cost center, AP is emerging as a proactive, strategic force within the enterprise,” that report said.

“There’s a compounding effect happening, too. As AP becomes more strategic, its organizational profile is rising. Finance leaders are recognizing that AP is not just about settling bills but about enabling agility and financial resilience.”

By rescuing AP teams from the manual burden of keying data and waiting for approvals, AI can also let finance professionals spend more time on higher-value activities such as analyzing spending patterns, negotiating better vendor terms and managing cash flow.

“After all, cash is king in any business, and AP is increasingly seen as a lever to optimize working capital,” the report added. “AI-driven AP platforms integrate seamlessly with ERP systems to provide real-time dashboards on payable obligations and cash positions. Predictive analytics models can forecast payment trends, helping finance leaders make informed choices about payment timing, borrowing needs and liquidity strategies.”

Meanwhile, research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown that nearly 70% of CFOs would be willing to invest in AI solutions that provide real-time expenditure insights. This enhanced visibility lets organizations anticipate financial obstacles and adjust strategies.

