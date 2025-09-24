Embedded Finance Powers B2B Modernization Across Platforms

According to PYMNTS Intelligence, 62% of businesses demand ERP integration for AP solutions, underscoring the embedded imperative.

For decades, accounts payable (AP) has been slowed by paper-based processes, siloed systems and late settlements that disrupt supplier relationships.

Embedded finance is helping to reorder the equation, moving payments and financing into the very platforms where businesses already buy, sell and manage their operations.

Announcements from the likes of Alibaba, Fortis and U.S. Bank illustrate how quickly this transformation is taking shape.

Financing at the Point of Transaction

The rise of financing at the point of transaction helps ensure that buyers can get the goods and services they need on a just-in-time basis.

Alibaba’s expansion of embedded financing for merchants on its global platform, in tandem with Slope, an artificial intelligence-powered credit and risk infrastructure provider, reflects the urgency of addressing liquidity challenges in cross-border trade.

By building credit directly into procurement flows, Alibaba allows small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to secure capital without the delays and friction of traditional lending.

Platform-Centric Innovation

Another defining shift is platform-centric innovation, where vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers embed payments and financing into the core of their offerings.

Fortis acquired B2B payments processor Serve First Solutions in July and is leaning into this model to enable software providers to integrate payments and working capital features within their platforms. Rather than requiring end users to manage AP and accounts receivable (AR) through separate channels, Fortis is transforming these functions into value-added services delivered seamlessly inside vertical software.

The move toward embedding payments into vertical SaaS illustrates that monetization and efficiency are two sides of the same coin. By making payments part of the native workflow, platforms reduce friction while opening new revenue streams.

Treasury Modernization

Treasury modernization is another trend digitizing commercial interactions, where banks are embedding core payment and financing capabilities inside the systems their clients already use.

U.S. Bank’s June rollout of embedded payments features within its digital platforms shows how traditional institutions are responding to the demand for ERP-integrated treasury services. By layering dynamic discounting and financing options directly into AP workflows, the bank is turning AP from a cost center into a strategic growth driver.

This focus mirrors the PYMNTS Intelligence’s July Accounts Payable Tracker®, which found that 62% of businesses consider ERP integration the most important factor in choosing an AP solution.

For treasury teams, the demand is no longer for standalone tools but for embedded systems that can automate reconciliation, deliver real-time visibility and strengthen supplier relationships.

Why Embedded Matters Now

Together, these announcements illustrate the broader narrative of embedded B2B payments. Liquidity, efficiency and modernization are converging inside the platforms where business already happens.

PYMNTS Intelligence data reinforces why the shift is urgent. The Tracker reported that half of all B2B invoices in the United States are overdue, and overdue invoices are converted to cash an average of 20 days late. Those delays cascade through supply chains, eroding working capital and straining supplier trust. Embedding payments within ERP and procurement platforms directly attacks this friction by eliminating manual reconciliation, accelerating cash conversion and ensuring suppliers are paid on time.

PYMNTS Intelligence reported that embedded B2B payments could reach $16 trillion in transaction value by 2030. More than one-third of executives fear being left behind if they do not use embedded solutions.

