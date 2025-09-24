Embedded Finance Powers B2B Modernization Across Platforms

Highlights
Embedded B2B payments are projected to reach $16 trillion in value by 2030.
Announcements from Alibaba, Fortis and U.S. Bank highlight financing, platform innovation and treasury modernization.
According to PYMNTS Intelligence, 62% of businesses demand ERP integration for AP solutions, underscoring the embedded imperative.
Today’s business environment demands new ways of thinking about B2B payments.
