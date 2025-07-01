Manufacturers Say Volatility Increases Need for Payments Certainty

Highlights
The U.S. manufacturing sector is characterized by ongoing uncertainty and wildly fluctuating imports and exports, and marked its fourth straight month of decline in June.
Manufacturing firms are high users of banking offerings, with 97% of mid-market firms in the sector utilizing external working capital solutions.
A substantial 92% of manufacturers reported that sending real-time payments to suppliers helped improve their B2B relationships, and 84% of firms receiving these payments shared the same sentiment.
Imports and exports are fluctuating wildly. The long-term strategy behind the tariff negotiations and renegotiations — with a July 9 deadline for new trade deals — has been to bring manufacturing back to the United States.