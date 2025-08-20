Supplier Enablement Is Missing Link in B2B Payment Innovation

Highlights
Digital B2B payments face a coordination challenge, not just a technology one. Most U.S. B2B payments still rely on paper checks because suppliers must also be enabled to accept digital options.
Successful digitization requires onboarding, education and support for suppliers, yet many companies underfund this effort, leading to inefficiencies and even risks to business continuity.
As Gen Z enters procurement and finance roles, their digital-first expectations may push for integrated, user-friendly platforms and trust-based ecosystems, making seamless supplier-buyer collaboration central to B2B payments’ future.
The digital transformation of business-to-business (B2B) payments is viewed as a technological inevitability.