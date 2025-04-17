Tech Redefines Finance This Week in B2B

Highlights Businesses are embracing digital transformation across finance, payments and procurement to drive operational efficiency, customer experience and resilience in an unpredictable market. From AI-powered fraud prevention and embedded finance and more, the convergence of technology and finance is redefining how institutions operate and compete. Intelligent platforms and flexible payment solutions are modernizing legacy systems, turning payments from a back-office function into a strategic lever for agility, cash flow management and growth.

Navigating uncertainty demands an uncompromising approach.

Many businesses’ back offices and finance teams are becoming a key source of truth. Driven by the accelerated adoption of digital tools, heightened expectations for seamless experiences, and the urgent need for operational resilience, companies are rethinking how money moves across global borders and internal departments, and what that means for their own growth.

At the same time, from artificial intelligence to embedded finance, the convergence of innovation and infrastructure is rewriting the rules of engagement for banks and businesses.

What ties these developments together is a clear throughline. Digitization is no longer optional. Whether it’s enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency or future-proofing against risk, companies are embracing a digital-first mindset across the board.

Digital Transformation in Financial Services

Payments innovation is proving to be a mirror and map for the future of finance.

Few indicators highlight the pace of digital transformation better than the maturation of the corporate treasury landscape.

For example, Truist’s treasury management revenue saw double-digit growth year over year, driven by what Truist described as “continued payments momentum.” The bank also launched real-time payments capabilities during the first quarter, signaling its commitment to remaining competitive in a space increasingly influenced by FedNow® Service adoption, B2B digital transformation and embedded finance.

Meanwhile, Citi’s services division hit a decade-high in performance, a success the bank attributed in part to its digital transformation. By restructuring its operations to align more closely with the demands of modern financial ecosystems, Citi is betting on its ability to lead in a future defined by agility, data intelligence and streamlined client experiences.

With the proliferation of digital interfaces comes an expanding attack surface. To that end, companies are investing in new cybersecurity technologies. The launch of Capital One DataBolt, a proprietary data security solution, exemplifies this focus. Designed to integrate within an organization’s existing infrastructure, DataBolt provides real-time insights into data activity and risks, aiming to protect the institution and its customers from sophisticated threats.

Similarly, Juniper Payments is embedding AI-driven fraud prevention into its Payments Hub platform, demonstrating how machine learning can detect anomalies faster and more accurately than traditional tools. These developments signal a shift from reactive to proactive risk management, a necessity in an era where trust is a currency and competitive advantage.

The Next Frontier of B2B Payments and Procurement

Innovation in B2B payments and procurement is revealing that the inefficiencies of legacy systems are no match for today’s intelligent platforms.

LightSource, an AI-native enterprise procurement company, this week secured $33 million to scale its platform, aiming to revolutionize sourcing processes with automation and insight-driven decision making.

In parallel, Instacart Business added a pay-by-invoice feature through its partnership with Balance, reflecting a growing appetite for flexible payment methods in enterprise environments. The solution allows businesses to preserve cash flow while simplifying reconciliation processes — a critical capability in uncertain economic climates.

The travel sector is also seeing a shake-up. HBX Group launched a B2B payments platform tailored to the travel industry, enabling smoother transactions between agencies, providers and clients. These efforts are emblematic of a larger industry-wide shift toward embedded finance, where payments become a seamless, almost invisible part of broader workflows.

Investor confidence in payments innovation remains strong. Onfly, a travel and expense management platform, this week raised $40 million to scale its operations. Meanwhile, Pipe’s acquisition of Glean.ai signaled the growing convergence of payments, spend management and AI. These moves are not just about adding features; they represent a maturation of the ecosystem as companies seek to offer end-to-end financial solutions under a single umbrella.

Meanwhile, AgriDex is betting that stablecoins can modernize the $2.7 trillion global agriculture market. By launching Loam, a USD-backed stablecoin, the company aims to bring faster, more transparent transactions to a traditionally cash-heavy and cross-border industry. If successful, this could offer a model for how digital currencies can drive efficiency and trust in complex supply chains.

The Digitization Dividend

In today’s era of economic volatility, innovative payment solutions — like embedded finance, virtual cards and real-time treasury software — are enabling businesses to manage cash flow proactively, supporting resilience and adaptability.

Faster, smarter payment systems are helping companies navigate complex supply chains and volatile markets, turning payments from back-office tasks into levers for competitive advantage and operational efficiency.

Every new trade restriction coming out of the United States amplifies the inefficiencies of paper-based payments. That’s why many chief financial officers’ tech stacks are becoming their business strategies.

