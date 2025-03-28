Tesorio Adds AI Agent for Supplier Portals to AR Automation Platform

Tesorio has added an AI agent for supplier portals to its platform for accounts receivable (AR) automation, collections and cash flow management.

The company’s new Supplier Portals Agent autonomously manages portal-based invoicing, from invoice submission to payment tracking, Tesorio said in a Thursday (March 27) blog post.

The artificial intelligence (AI) agent eliminates the need for finance teams to submit and track invoices across portals, a task that Tesorio said has become “one of the most manual, fragmented and error-prone parts of the AR process,” according to the post.

“It ensures invoices are submitted accurately, processes faster and fully visible across every stage — so finance teams can collect cash faster, with fewer errors and far less manual work,” the post said.

The Supplier Portals Agent detects invoices for submission, matches them to purchase orders (POs), flags missing data and errors, submits them to the right portals, monitors invoice statuses across portals like Coupa and Ariba, and provides a single source of truth for tracking invoices, performance metrics and portal interactions, per the post.

“We’re building alongside finance teams to solve the real challenges holding them back — starting with one of the biggest: portal invoicing,” Tesorio said in the post. “And we’re just getting started. More innovation is coming in Q2, including deeper AI capabilities and new solutions to turn revenue into cash even faster.”

AI agents have the potential to radically transform operations in the B2B world, contributing to speed, efficiency and bottom-line results, PYMNTS reported in January.

By automating and innovating traditionally tedious, manual and repetitive workflows, the technology can give time back to buyers and suppliers.

Chief financial officers should approach agentic AI like past forms of automation they’ve incorporated — evaluating what processes can benefit, identifying costs that can be removed, finding potential benefits from accelerating work, and assessing risks to finances and reputation, George Westerman, senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, told PYMNTS in an interview posted Tuesday (March 25).

“You should already have very strong governance and policy approaches to automation, and you’d want to apply those same policy approaches to agentic AI but also see where those policies may need to change,” Westerman said.

