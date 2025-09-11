This Week in B2B: Back-Office Tech Becomes Innovation Fast Lane

Highlights
Across payments, treasury and operations, the competitive edge is shifting from task automation to using high-quality, reliable and accessible data.
CFOs now face a mandate to shorten cash cycles, eliminate errors, integrate cybersecurity, monetize payments and adopt AI responsibly, balancing speed with transparency and trust.
The shift is reshaping how companies structure strategy, liquidity and supply chains.
The B2B sector’s markets move slowly compared to consumer trends, yet when change comes, it tends to reshape the foundations of how companies buy, sell and compete.