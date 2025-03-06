This Week in B2B: Embracing Complexity Is Transforming Back Offices

Businesses are far from simple enterprises. They’re incredibly complex, with processes shaped over decades by regulations, internal dynamics, acquisitions, and extensive policy manuals.

For B2B innovation to succeed, it must adapt to this complexity.

Nowhere is this truer than in payments, where the balance between efficiency, security, and compliance dictates success.

It’s tempting to assume that B2B payments should follow the same trajectory as their consumer iterations: removing friction at all costs. But businesses don’t operate in the frictionless environment of personal finance. The very structures that make them function — think: hierarchies, approval chains, compliance requirements, and legacy integrations — all collaborate to create an unavoidable layer of complexity.

And the reality is that enterprises rely on established processes for good reason: they protect against fraud, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain operational stability.

This week in B2B innovation, the stories PYMNTS covered revealed that rather than attempting to erase these complexities, successful B2B payment innovations are acknowledging and accommodating them.

Innovation Amid Legacy Systems

Payments innovation is not just about speed and efficiency; it is also about the strategic role finance plays in business growth. The traditional image of CFOs and treasurers as record-keepers is rapidly fading. As companies shift from legacy financial systems to cloud-based infrastructure, finance teams are becoming key players in strategic decision-making.

Take, for example, the importance of the corporate treasurer. PYMNTS covered on Wednesday (March 5) about how, no longer confined to liquidity management, treasurers are now at the forefront of shaping growth strategies. By integrating financial forecasting with real-time payments data, they can provide leadership teams with insights that directly impact revenue expansion and market positioning.

Similarly, compliance and risk management are becoming boardroom priorities. We covered here how back-office leaders are finding new ways to sell the C-suite on the importance of robust financial controls. Rather than viewing compliance as a cost center, businesses are recognizing that proactive risk management can be a competitive advantage. Firms that leverage AI and machine learning for fraud detection and regulatory compliance not only protect themselves but also gain trust among customers and investors.

Cloud-based financial platforms are playing a critical role in this transformation. As data becomes the new currency of finance, CFOs are embracing analytics-driven decision-making. Instead of focusing solely on retrospective financial reports, they are now using predictive analytics to inform business strategies. This shift is reshaping the way companies allocate resources, manage debt, and identify new revenue streams.

Read more: KYB in Spotlight as Tariffs and Digital Innovation Reshape Procurement

FinTech Funding Fuels Finance Evolution

The rapid funding of FinTech firms signals a growing appetite for embedded finance solutions. Platforms like Flex, which recently raised $225 million, and Lenkie, with a $62 million investment, illustrate a trend where financial services are seamlessly integrated into business workflows. Rather than relying on external banks or financial institutions, businesses are embedding payments, credit and expense management directly into their operations.

For small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), embedded finance eliminates friction points associated with traditional banking. Instead of navigating complex lending processes, businesses can access working capital directly through platforms they already use. This is particularly evident in the case of Swap, a FinTech firm that secured $40 million to launch an eCommerce inventory tool that integrates predictive analytics into purchasing decisions.

At the same time, Visa’s recent partnership with Emirates NBD to introduce a mobile commercial payments tool highlights that businesses are looking for mobile-first, API-driven solutions that offer both flexibility and security.

Partnerships like the one between Sunrate and Atlas also highlight the growing need for cross-border payment solutions in industries like travel. With global commerce accelerating, businesses require payment infrastructure that is both cost-effective and compliant with evolving regulatory requirements.

Beyond the technological advancements, financial institutions are also rethinking their competitive edge. A recent report found that 32% of SMBs prefer community banks over national institutions. This preference underscores a desire for personalized service, but also signals an opportunity for digital challengers to capture market share.