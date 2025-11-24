What CFOs Should Ask About Payments Data as ISO 20022 Goes Live

Highlights
ISO 20022 turns payments into data-rich assets, enabling structured metadata that improves reconciliation, fraud prevention and operational visibility.
Real-time rails and AI elevate liquidity and analytics, but only if organizations capture and integrate full, untruncated payment data.
CFOs must ensure banks and systems fully support modern data formats and can provide the clean, granular data that powers automation and strategic insights.
For decades, the mechanics of business payments barely changed. Wires, ACH batches and card networks moved money from point A to point B with only modest variations in speed and supporting information.