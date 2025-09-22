How the Consumerization of X-Border Payments Is Reshaping Corporate Treasury

Highlights
Tools pioneered for remittances and eCommerce, like digital wallets, local rails and 24/7 clearing, are now being scaled for corporate treasury, offering faster, cheaper and more transparent international transfers.
Instead of relying solely on slow, costly correspondent banking, treasury teams are choosing between local rails, wallets or traditional methods depending on cost, speed and compliance needs.
While consumer FinTech prioritized user experience, enterprises must integrate real-time AML, KYC and sanctions screening to ensure regulatory rigor, making compliance the defining challenge of this payments transformation.
When corporate treasurers thought about innovation, it was typically unlikely that their minds drifted to remittance counters in Manila or Mexico.