Agentic Commerce Shifts B2B Marketplaces From Intermediaries to Infrastructure

Highlights
AI-driven agentic commerce could redefine B2B marketplace buying, with autonomous systems handling sourcing, evaluation and purchasing instead of humans.
Clean, interoperable data and embedded payments increasingly drive competitiveness, as AI prioritizes structured metadata, financing terms and seamless settlement over traditional merchandising.
Marketplaces are shifting into transaction infrastructure, winning by unifying procurement, logistics and payments to enable fully automated trade, while many industries remain early in adoption.
The velocity of change in B2B eCommerce isn’t just moving the goalposts. It’s creating a whole new ballgame.