CES Manufacturing Showcase Spotlights B2B Tech Driving Next Industrial Era

Highlights
CES 2026 embraces the industrial economy, launching its first Future of Manufacturing track to spotlight B2B technologies shaping how products are built and delivered.
Industrial AI, robotics and digital twins move into real-world deployment, with major collaborations from Nvidia, Siemens and others signaling a shift from pilots to scaled production.
Innovation is reframed as ecosystem-wide, with AI-driven manufacturing and supply chains positioned as central to competitiveness beyond consumer tech.
By now, the consumerization trend of the B2B space is old news. But if the 2026 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is any indication, the tides of innovation appear to be heading upstream, or at least embracing a two-way street.