What CFOs Should Be Learning From Private Equity Firms

Highlights
Advances in AI and operational analytics are allowing CFOs to measure and optimize operational behaviors that were previously difficult to track.
CFOs embracing AI are taking a page out of a traditional private equity playbook that focuses on value creation.
Success depends not on measuring everything, but on identifying and using the operational metrics that influence business outcomes.
Every major technological shift creates a new category of business data. The internet created clickstream data, smartphones created location data and cloud software generated operational data at unprecedented scale.