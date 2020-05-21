Banking

Democrats’ $3T Stimulus Bill Would Quietly Grant Cannabis Firms Access To US Banking System

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Stimulus Would Give Cannabis Cos Banking Access

The U.S. government stimulus program has sought – with urgency – to help keep smaller firms across the country hanging on until reopening becomes feasible. In perhaps the most visible example, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has aimed to provide more than $600 billion in forgiveness loans to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) – but some verticals have been excluded. Among those ineligible for PPP loans have been SMBs that deal with legal cannabis.

On one hand, The Wall Street Journal reported recently that legal marijuana businesses initially saw high demand for their wares as the pandemic hit – and thus did not necessarily need extra sources of funding. “People were hoarding cannabis as if it were toilet paper,” Rezwan Khan, director of global development at DNA Genetics Inc., a California-based marijuana producer, told the paper.

While cannabis is legal to various extents in three dozen states, it’s still illegal at the federal level, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) said at the time that legal weed firms were ineligible for funds. But that was then and this is now.

Like pretty much any business landscape dominated by smaller firms, the cannabis industry’s struggles to stay open are mounting. As a result, there are groundswells of support from Congress to help legal cannabis companies.

One plan getting traction is to grant companies access to traditional banking channels that are now closed to them because cannabis sales are still a criminal enterprise, as far as the federal government is concerned. That has forced many cannabis firms to deal only in cash.

However, U.S. House Democrats recently passed a $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which included provisions that make it possible for cannabis companies to get loans and access traditional banking services. Democrats added wording to the HEROES Act from the proposed Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Act, which would grant cannabis firms access to the traditional U.S. banking system.

The SAFE Act passed the House last September, but has since been held up in the Republican-controlled Senate and has not become law. But Section 110606 of the HEROES Act, entitled “SAFE Banking,” states that banks and other financial services firms would be able to serve cannabis companies and would be “held liable” by federal laws on transactions or proceeds across deposits, checking and lending.

With a nod toward the cash component of the industry, it’s interesting to see that the proposed legislation also states that “the purpose of this [legislation] is to increase public safety by ensuring access to financial services to cannabis-related legitimate businesses and service providers and reducing the amount of cash at such businesses.”

In a letter signed by 34 state attorneys general and addressed to Senate and House congressional leadership, AGs contended that “the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply focused the need for legislative relief in three key respects” with respect to legal weed.

They noted that collecting tax revenue would become more efficient for state and local governments, and added that threats to public safety have increased with cash-intensive business models that are “often the target of criminal activity.”

The AGs also wrote that “the presence of large cash transactions places law enforcement, tax regulators, consumers and patients at heightened risk of exposure to the virus.”

While the HEROES Act has passed the Democratic-controlled House, its fate remains uncertain in the Republican-majority Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the measure a list of “pet priorities,” saying: “I don’t think we have yet felt the urgency of acting immediately.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call' Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call'
31.6K
Economy

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Inclusive Recovery

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
30.4K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Square app Square app
19.8K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

payments payments
19.0K
B2B Payments

CashWire And Workday Partner For Quicker, Safer Wire Transfers

Walmart Walmart
13.5K
Earnings

What Walmart’s Earnings Are Teaching The World About The New American Consumer

12.9K
B2B Payments

Avignon Capital Rolls Out Accounting Service To Help Real Estate Investors

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
11.0K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools
10.9K
Investments

Brex Notches $150M To Advance Expense Management Tools

Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters
10.6K
Regulation

Warren Calls For Prosecution Of Bailout Program Fraudsters

stimulus check stimulus check
10.1K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

PPP loan forgiveness application PPP loan forgiveness application
9.9K
Loans

More PPP Forgiveness Guidelines Unveiled, But Clarity Remains Elusive

9.3K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

money transfer money transfer
9.1K
International

Kasikornbank To Offer Nium’s FinTech Payments Platform

8.4K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
8.4K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps