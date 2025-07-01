Massive Untapped Market Awaits Open Banking Amid Regulatory Limbo

Highlights
According to PYMNTS data, 46% of consumers “highly willing” to use open banking for payments and financial services, yet only 11% have done so, leaving 89% of the market untapped.
The U.S. “open banking rule” (Section 1033) faces regulatory uncertainty, with the CFPB reportedly considering reworking the rule or seeking additional input.
Open banking is evolving into “open finance,” broadening customer-permissioned data sharing to include products like investments and insurance.
Open banking is proving to be a work in progress, certainly on the regulatory front in the United States, and in terms of technical issues too.