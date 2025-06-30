Tax ID Rule Changes Open Door for AI-Powered Bank Verification

Highlights
New exemption orders from agencies including FinCEN, OCC and FDIC now permit banks to collect tax identification number (TIN) information from third parties rather than solely from the financial institution’s customer.
The rule changes are explicitly paving the way for banks to more actively utilize platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) to remain in compliance and effectively ferret out fraud.
The new order supports the greater use of online and mobile channels for customer verification services, promoting innovation.
The digital age demands banks find new ways to ascertain at the point of onboarding that customers, whether enterprise clients or individuals, are who they say they are.