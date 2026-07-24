Businesses Are Borrowing Again and Regional Banks Are Cashing In

Highlights
KeyCorp, Regions Financial and PNC all reported higher commercial borrowing in the second quarter, driven by new loans, larger commitments and heavier use of existing credit lines.
Credit quality held steady or improved at Regions, PNC and Origin Bancorp even as commercial lending expanded, with charge-offs, criticized loans and nonperforming loans all declining.
Business deposits rose alongside the loan growth at several banks, a sign companies are consolidating more of their everyday banking, payments and treasury activity with their lenders.
Businesses are borrowing more from their banks again. Second-quarter earnings from KeyCorp, Regions Financial and PNC show the increase came through new loans, larger credit commitments and greater use of existing lines.