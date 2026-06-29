FinTech Partnerships Force Banks to Fix API Oversight

Highlights
Banks are shifting from adding FinTech partners to governing APIs, credentials, user permissions and third-party connections across expanding digital ecosystems.
PYMNTS Intelligence finds partnerships remain central to innovation, but implementation delays expose growing operational and risk management challenges.
New offerings from CSI and Alkami illustrate an industry move toward centralized API governance and standardized oversight of FinTech integrations.
Adding a FinTech partner has become much easier than managing dozens of them over time. To that end, banks and credit unions have been relying on outside providers for everything from payments and digital onboarding to fraud prevention and data analytics.