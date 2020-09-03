Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Saudi Arabia Eyes Blockchain Passport For Business; BoE Governor Calls For Global Stablecoin Laws; California Man Admits To Role In $722M Crypto Scam

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily: Saudi Arabia Eyes Blockchain Passport For Business; BoE Governor Calls For Global Stablecoin Laws; California Man Admits To Role In $722M Crypto Scam

Saudi Arabia has proposed a business passport built off of blockchain technology to help overcome trade finance challenges brought about by the pandemic, CoinDesk reported.

A “Global Value Chain” (GVC) passport would let companies that adhere to the financial rules in their own nations display their qualifications in other places. The GVC Passport would reportedly offer a distributed, up-to-the-moment and credible way for watchdogs to check out credential claims through the blockchain technology, the report stated.

Saudi Arabia reportedly proposed the idea to commerce officials from different parts of the world at a B20 summit.

In other news, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey called for a global regulatory response to stablecoins and said that current standards aren't easily applicable, according to prepared remarks for a speech given at a Brookings Institution virtual event.

“There need to be minimum international standards for stablecoins,” Bailey said. “In addition, any stablecoin with potential for wide scale use in the U.K. must meet our domestic expectations.”

He also pointed out that a global stablecoin is a “cross-border phenomenon,” noting that it “can be operated in one jurisdiction, denominated in another’s currency and used by consumers in a third.”

And, a 50-year-old California man admitted to tax and securities violations regarding a purported $722 million BitClub Network “fraud scheme,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The news comes after the man and four codefendants were charged through an indictment in December of last year. According to the release, BitClub Network was a “fraudulent scheme” that asked for funds from investors for shares of so-called digital currency mining pools and provided incentives for investors to bring new participants.

The 50-year-old man served as a “large-scale promoter” for the BitClub Network, according to the release, citing documents filed in the case and information provided in court.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.8K
Security & Fraud

Visa Takes Aim At Unemployment Insurance Fraud

2.7K
Faster Payments

Smaller Treasury Banks Step Up As Corporates Push For Instant Payments

2.5K
Restaurant innovation

Teriyaki Madness CEO On Taking The Madness Out Of Online Ordering

Rethinking Supply Chain To Optimize B2B Payments
2.3K
B2B Payments

Rethinking The Supply Chain To Optimize B2B Payments

2.2K
Economy

Hilton To Permanently Close Its Hotel In New York City's Times Square

2.1K
B2B Payments

Building A Touchless Buying Experience In Corporates' Mad-Dash For Hand Sanitizer

PropertyGuru Eyes Expansion With New VC Round
2.1K
Investments

PropertyGuru Eyes Further Expansion Into Vietnam, Malaysia With New VC

2.1K
Payments Innovation

How Merchants Are Navigating Digital’s ‘Second Shift’

Germany's Parliament Announces Plans To Investigate Wirecard
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Germany's Parliament Announces Plans To Investigate Wirecard 

Macy's
2.0K
Retail

Macy’s Earnings Preview: Watch The Digital Shift

Global Trust Meets Instant Money
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Authenticating Consumers And Preventing Fraud In An Age Of Distraction

Fueling Retail Innovation With Digital Tech
2.0K
Today In Data

Fueling Innovation In Retail And Commerce With Digital Technologies

Airbnb
1.9K
IPO

Airbnb Rejects Blank-Check Offer To Go Public

Wells Fargo
1.9K
Banking

Wells Fargo Targets Gen Z With Low-Cost Digital Account

IPO
1.9K
IPO

FinTech Payment Firm Nuvei Files IPO In Canada