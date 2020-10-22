Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: tZERO Rolls Out Retail Broker-Dealer Subsidiary; Solana Blockchain Becomes Official Chain For USDC

tZERO announced that its tZERO Markets retail broker-dealer subsidiary is now online and has rolled out a web application, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 21) announcement.

The subsidiary offers digital brokerage services, helping with digital asset trading on its tZERO ATS alternative trading system.

tZERO Markets will begin signing up individual investors based in the U.S., with intentions to include U.S. “domestic entity investors” in addition to global investors at a later point.

The rollout of the brokerage system will be based on the internet, with Android and iOS mobile applications to come at a later point “subject to regulatory review,” according to an announcement.

“This is an important development for tZERO and its growing ecosystem,” tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi said in the announcement. “Now that tZERO Markets is live, it will provide its customers with a superior experience for onboarding and trading digital securities. While the initial release has significant improvements over existing experiences, it will get considerably better in the coming weeks and months ahead.”

And the Solana blockchain has become an official chain for USDC, which continues the growth of USDC as an open standard and protocol for fiat cryptocurrency on blockchains, according to an announcement from Centre. USDC for Solana is currently available on the Solana Mainnet.

“USDC for Solana will open up exciting new possibilities with a new architecture that will enable applications that require much higher throughput and speed,” according to the announcement.

Centre also says that USDC has expanded quickly as of its 2018 rollout, and is now the biggest in addition to quickest expanding “fully-reserved and regulated digital dollar stablecoin in the world.”

Additionally, Circle announced the “immediate availability” of UDSC for Solana, which allows for expandability, expediency and cost effectiveness in providing finance applications, commerce and payments completely on-chain.

Solana has come to the surface as a top public blockchain, supporting as many as 50,000 transaction for each second (tps) with “settlement finality in 400 milliseconds, and fraction of a cent transaction costs” according to the Circle announcement.

