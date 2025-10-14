Cross-Border Payment Goals Stall Despite Banking, FinTech and Stablecoin Innovations

Highlights
The G20’s 2027 cross-border payments goals are stalling as costs stay high, transfers remain slow and progress is fragmented across regions.
Red tape and regulatory chaos, from clashing AML rules to data silos and capital controls, are choking global interoperability.
Breakthroughs may hinge on harmonized rules, open data flows and letting innovation connect global financial networks.
Five years ago, the G20 nations set out an ambitious goal: to make international payments faster, cheaper, more transparent and more accessible by 2027.