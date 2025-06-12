Tariffs Prove Tailwind for Digital Wallets Cross Border

Highlights
Integrated banking solutions and digital-first services are critical for streamlining cross-border trade, as chief financial officers and treasurers value banking products that integrate with their operations to reduce friction, enable faster approvals and facilitate smoother fund flows.
Digital wallets offer an advantage for faster, more transparent cross-border payments, particularly for SMBs, by reducing processing times from days to minutes, which builds trust between parties.
Technological advancements like ISO 20022 are enhancing transparency and enabling real-time processing in cross-border fund movements, addressing long-standing friction points related to tracking and settlement times.
Beyond the headlines on tariffs, trade and their macroeconomic implications, the back and forth about exports and imports highlights the importance of smooth fund flows across supply chains.
See More In: B2B, B2B Payments, Bank for International Settlements, banking, Banks, BIS, commercial payments, cross-border payments, Digital Payments, digital transformation, digital wallets, embedded finance, faster payments, FinTech, Global Payments, international, Mobile Wallets, News, PYMNTS News, SMBs, supply chain management, tariffs, taxes